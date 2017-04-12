Beasley will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

With several backcourt players ruled out for the season finale, the Nuggets are using the opportunity to get a look at Beasley. The rookie out of Florida State played 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks and scored a career-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Look for Beasley to play even more minutes Wednesday night with Mike Miller being the only reserve backcourt player available for the game.