Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Dealt to Denver

Plumlee was traded to the Nuggets on Sunday in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Nuggets' package also includes a 2018 second-round pick and cash considerations, but Plumlee is the real gem of the deal. While the talented, but turnover-prone Nurkic proved to be an ill fit alongside Jokic earlier in the season and was marginalized in a backup role, Plumlee should be much more adaptable. Like Jokic, the fourth-year big man is one of the more adept passing big men in the league, as his 4.0 assists in 28.1 minutes per game with the Trail Blazers attests. Plumlee's willingness to share the ball and Jokic's ability to stretch the floor should allow the duo to play together at times, though most of Plumlee's court time may often come in a backup capacity. As a result, look for Plumlee to see a downgrade in his playing time and production with the move, though it's probably worthwhile for his fantasy owners to monitor his usage over his first few games with the Nuggets before letting him loose. Plumlee is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, so he'll be auditioning for a potential extension with the Nuggets over the second half of the season.