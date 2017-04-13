Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Ends regular season on high note

Plumlee posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and a blocked shots over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 111-105 win against the Thunder.

Plumlee did good work for the Nuggets after coming over from the Trail Blazers in the middle of the season for Jusuf Nurkic. When he started, he had double-double potential. When he came off the bench, he still produced decent point and rebound totals. He'll be a decent middle- to late-round selection on draft day for fantasy owners in 2017-18.