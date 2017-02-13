Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Expected to play Monday vs. Warriors

The Nuggets expect to have Plumlee available for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Though the Nuggets agreed in principle to acquire Plumlee from the Trail Blazers on Sunday, it wasn't expected that the trade would be finalized until late Monday, which would have kept the center unavailable. However, with the deal now official, it looks like Plumlee could be in line to make his Nuggets debut Monday, assuming that the team is able to take care of any remaining clerical work prior to the 9:00 p.m. ET tip off. Plumlee is expected to serve primarily as the top backup to starting center Nikola Jokic, though the passing skills of both big men should allow them to coexist on the court together when necessary.