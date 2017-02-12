Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Traded to Denver
Plumlee was traded to the Nuggets on Sunday for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reports.
Plumlee's package deal also includes a 2018 second-round pick for the Nuggets, who figure to deploy Plumlee at center alongside Nikola Jokic and Darrell Arthur. Plumlee averaged 11.1 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and 1.2 blocks in 54 games with the Trail Blazers this season.
