Nuggets' Mason Plumlee: Won't make team debut Monday

Plumlee won't make his Nuggets debut Monday against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Though the Nuggets agreed in principle Sunday to acquire Plumlee and a 2018 second-round pick from the Trail Blazers in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick, the league office isn't expected to sign off on the trade until Monday. With that being the case, Plumlee likely won't debut until Wednesday against the Timberwolves. Plumlee is in line to serve as the primary backup to starting center Nikola Jokic and will occasionally see run alongside him, but the probable downturn in playing time with the move to the Nuggets will result in Plumlee sacrificing some of his fantasy value.