Miller (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 121-117 win over the Bucks on Friday.

Miller has appeared in only one of the Nuggets' last seven games, and as has been the case all season, it looks unlikely that he'll emerge as a rotation player for coach Michael Malone. The veteran sharpshooter remains under contract with the Nuggets through the end of next season, but at this point, it's fair to say he's settled into a role as a de facto assistant coach.