Jokic supplied 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes in a 127-99 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Coach Michael Malone has made a more concerted effort to include Jusuf Nurkic in his rotation lately, which has resulted in Jokic falling below the 30-minute mark in each of the past four games. However, the reduction in playing time hasn't hampered Jokic one bit, as he's turned in two-double-doubles during that stretch while averaging 20.8 points (on 61.5% shooting), 9.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25.5 minutes per contest. His minutes will be a little more volatile than most upper-tier fantasy centers, but Jokic's unique skill set and efficient shooting should make him a fantasy lineup mainstay through the end of the season.