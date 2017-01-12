Jokic (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic was held out of Saturday's contest with the Thunder because of an illness, but after having ample time off to make a full recovery, he'll be back with the Nuggets on Thursday. Look for him to reclaim his role as the team's starting center, likely pushing for his usual 25-to-30 minute workload. Jokic's availability should push Jusuf Nurkic back to the bench, despite his 11-point, 10-rebound double-double on Saturday.