Jokic exploded for 40 points (17-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Knicks.

Jokic got the best of his matchup with Kristaps Porzingis to top his previous career-high 35 points by a nickel, notching 40 against the Knicks. Jokic had been on a tear over the past five contests, averaging 30.0 points on 63.4 percent shooting, 13.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.0 steals across 36.4 minutes per game, and Friday's masterpiece was the cherry on top. His next opportunity to continue his hot streak comes Saturday on the second half of a back-to-back set against the Cavaliers.