Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Expected to play Saturday vs. Spurs
Jokic (hip) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Jokic was exceptional in his return from a three game absence Friday, as he posted his first career triple-double in a win over the Bucks. He was only expected to play between 25-and-28 minutes, but ended up recording 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 boards, 11 dimes, one steal, and two triples across 32 minutes. If he does indeed play Saturday, the team could opt to be extra cautious with his minutes, given it's the second game of a back-to-back set, and that he exceeded his restriction Saturday.
