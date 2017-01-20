Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Expected to play Saturday
Jokic is dealing with a right ankle sprain but is expected to play Saturday against the Clippers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Jokic played through the aliment in Thursday's loss to the Spurs, exploding for 35 points (14-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 38 minutes. While it seems unlikely he's ruled out, look for an official decision to come after Saturday morning's shootaround.
