Jokic (ankle) went for 35 points (14-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 38 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 loss to the Spurs.

The star big man shook off an ankle sprain to generate a career-high point total, and he's now either led or co-led the Nuggets in scoring in 10 of the past 18 games. Jokic also has a nice four-game streak of double-doubles going, and he's accomplished the feat in six of his last seven contests overall. With two 30-point efforts in the last three and at least 18 points in each of his last seven outings, Jokic is sporting season-beast averages of 24.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals to date in January.

