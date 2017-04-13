Jokic ended with 29 points (9-14 FG, 11-14 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, five blocked shots and a steal over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 111-105 win against the Thunder.

Jokic had the definition of a breakout season, finishing with 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is likely to be an early-round selection in fantasy drafts in 2017-18, perhaps even sneaking into the first round in rotisserie formats. Expect him to fly off the board very early after easily exceeding his average draft position this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories