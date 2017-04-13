Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills up stat sheet in regular-season finale
Jokic ended with 29 points (9-14 FG, 11-14 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, five blocked shots and a steal over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 111-105 win against the Thunder.
Jokic had the definition of a breakout season, finishing with 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is likely to be an early-round selection in fantasy drafts in 2017-18, perhaps even sneaking into the first round in rotisserie formats. Expect him to fly off the board very early after easily exceeding his average draft position this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts fourth straight double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Powers win with third straight double-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Collects sixth triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays just 18 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Torches Pacers with 30•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...