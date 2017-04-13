Jokic ended with 29 points (9-14 FG, 11-14 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, five blocked shots and a steal over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 111-105 win against the Thunder.

Jokic had the definition of a breakout season, finishing with 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is likely to be an early-round selection in fantasy drafts in 2017-18, perhaps even sneaking into the first round in rotisserie formats. Expect him to fly off the board very early after easily exceeding his average draft position this season.