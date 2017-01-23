Jokic scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Facing a difficult matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns and perhaps still dealing with lingering effects from an ankle issue, Jokic saw his output somewhat limited after getting himself in foul trouble. That said, he was still able to contribute across the board and narrowly missed another double-double despite playing just over half of the game. Jokic should be back to his best for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, when he will look to resume his breakout campaign.