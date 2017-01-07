Jokic (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup versus the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

He was already listed as questionable for the contest, so this news is unsurprising. After an impressive sting of games Jokic has seen his workload slightly decreased in recent games as Jusef Nurkic has seen an increased role in the rotation. Nurkic is reportedly being shopped around for a potential trade, which may explain why the team is trying to showcase him a bit more. If Jokic cannot go Saturday, Nurkic, Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur all figure to see increased workloads.