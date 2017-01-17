Jokic recorded 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes during a 125-112 win against the Magic on Monday.

Jokic set a career-high with 30 points in a thoroughly impressive performance. The 36 minutes were the second-most he's received this season. It was his third straight double-double and first 30-point game of the season. He's really rolling over his last five outings, with averages of 22.3 points on 68.6 percent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointer per game. Jokic has a good chance to continue his run of extremely good form against the Lakers on Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back.