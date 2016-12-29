Jokic finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, and one block in 34 minutes during the Nuggets' 105-103 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Jokic's versatility was on full display Wednesday, as he notched a career high in assists while notching his ninth double-double of the season. Jokic was just two boards shy of his first triple-double, and with his ability to lead the break and hit teammates on backdoor cuts, it likely won't be long before he records one. During 11 December games, the sophomore is averaging 16.3 points on a scalding 67.3 percent shooting to go along with 9.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 threes in 26 minutes per night.