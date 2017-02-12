Jokic put up 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes Saturday during a 125-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

After scoring a career-high 40 points against the Knicks on Friday, Jokic had another strong showing against the defending champions. He did it all, scoring from around the paint, at the charity stripe and even mixing in a three-pointer for good measure. Jokic also showed off his brilliant passing, although he did force matters a bit which contributed to his five turnovers. Jokic's performance is even more impressive considering it came on the second leg of a back-to-back. Most rookie bigs don't have the conditioning to do what Jokic did.