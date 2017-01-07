Jokic (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic came down with an illness after the Nuggets' last game Thursday, and the ailment will prevent him from taking the court Saturday night. Jokic has been piling up the numbers of late, averaging 20.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over his last three games, so his absence should open up some opportunities for his teammates, including Jusuf Nurkic, who figures to get the start in Jokic's place.