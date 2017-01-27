Jokic (hip) won't travel with the Nuggets on their upcoming two-game road trip, which includes matchups Saturday with the Suns and Tuesday with the Lakers, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Jokic, who suffered a left hip strain late in Thursday's win over the Suns, downplayed the severity of the injury after the contest, but he'll still be forced to remain in Denver over the next several days to receive additional treatment. The center was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, though the results aren't yet known. Jokic had been rolling throughout January as the central figure in the Nuggets' attack, but his absence for the next two games should open up a couple of starts for Jusuf Nurkic, who has been on the fringe of coach Michael Malone's rotation of late. Darrell Arthur and Kenneth Faried could also get looks at center if Malone opts to roll with smaller lineups.