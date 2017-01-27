Jokic (hip) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt with the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic will stay in Denver with Emmanuel Mudiay (back) to get treatment for their respective injuries. The center suffered the left hip strain late in Thursday's win over the Suns. Look for more updates on his status to come after Saturday's game, as the Nuggets will have a few days off before heading to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Tuesday night. The team has yet to name a starter at center for Saturday's showdown, but expect both Darrell Arthur and Jusuf Nurkic to see an uptick in minutes.