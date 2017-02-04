Jokic (hip) returned to the court and contributed 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during a 121-117 win over the Bucks on Friday.

After a three-game absence, Jokic came back with a bang by tallying the first triple-double of his career. He has come close to a triple-double numerous times this season, so it was only a matter of time before he picked one up. Jokic was supposedly on a minutes restriction, but the 32 minutes he received is pretty much his normal workload lately. He has now scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine games, and obtained at least 10 rebounds in eight of his last nine.