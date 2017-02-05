Jokic (hip) provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound over 15 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Spurs.

Jokic was able to take the court as expected but played his lowest amount of minutes since Nov. 3. He was efficient scoring-wise with his time, but couldn't provide much in any other category. Jokic should be back to a normal allotment of minutes against the Mavs on Monday night, which will very likely bring about his typically stellar level of all-around production.