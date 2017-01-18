Jokic posted 29 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 victory over the Lakers.

Following up a huge double-double on Monday, Jokic repeated the feat by grabbing his highest total of rebounds in nearly a month and coming within two points of a new career high in scoring. Jokic has been outstanding over his last nine games, averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, and he is quickly becoming one of the premier big men in the NBA in terms of multi-faceted production.