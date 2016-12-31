Jokic registered 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes in a 124-122 loss to the 76ers on Friday.

If not for falling into foul trouble, Jokic could have surpassed his season-high total of 27 points, but fantasy owners will surely be satisfied with this stat line. Jokic has been tremendous since late November, but he's been especially outstanding over his last three games, averaging 21.7 points (on 63.4% shooting from the field), 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.3 minutes per game.