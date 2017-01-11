Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable for Thursday
Jokic (illness) is probable for Thursday's game with the Pacers, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
Jokic was unable to play in Saturday's game against the Thunder due to the illness. He seems to have progressed enough to be probable, which is a good sign for his availability. There will likely be another update on his status closer to game time.
