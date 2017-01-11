Jokic (illness) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Jokic was sidelined Saturday against the Thunder while dealing with the illness, marking his first absence since Dec. 5. Jusuf Nurkic ended up logging the start at center, but it looks like it will just be a one-game appointment into the top unit, as Jokic looks poised to return following an extended break to rest up and recover. Assuming Jokic feels fine in the hours leading up to Thursday's game, he'll likely be cleared to take on a 25-to-30-minute workload in the starting five.