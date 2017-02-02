Jokic (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic has missed the last three games with a left hip flexor strain, but he's now been upgraded to questionable, so it appears he's made significant progress in his recovery. Jokic's return would send Jusuf Nurkic back to the bench, while Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler could see a decrease in playing time as well, although it wouldn't be surprising to see Jokic on a minutes restriction. Look for another update on his status following Friday's morning shootaround.