Jokic is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder due to illness, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic has seen a slightly reduced role the past few games as Jusuf Nurkic has seen an increased role in the roation, but he's still a key player for the Nuggets. It's unclear what his illness is for the time being and his status will likely be confirmed after shootaround or warmups Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola