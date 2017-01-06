Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Saturday
Jokic is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder due to illness, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Jokic has seen a slightly reduced role the past few games as Jusuf Nurkic has seen an increased role in the roation, but he's still a key player for the Nuggets. It's unclear what his illness is for the time being and his status will likely be confirmed after shootaround or warmups Saturday.
