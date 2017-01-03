Jokic posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during the Nuggets' 127-119 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Jokic delivered his 10th double-double of the season, nine of which have occurred in the last 15 games. Furthermore, five of Jokic's double-doubles have been in contests that he played less than 30 minutes, so the sophomore is having no problems putting up big numbers even on nights when he doesn't receive a heavy load of minutes.