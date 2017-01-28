Jokic (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.

An MRI on Friday revealed a strained left hip flexor, and the big man will be held out of action Saturday, with the team calling him day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers. The Nuggets will also be without Emmanuel Mudiay (back) on Saturday, while Wilson Chandler (neck) and Kenneth Faried (hamstring) are both expected to play. in the absence of Jokic, expect to see more of Faried, as well as Darrell Arthur.