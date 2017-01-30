Jokic (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Jokic will miss his second straight game due to the strained right hip flexor, but there's still a chance he could be ready to go in time for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Grizzlies. He's reportedly been partaking in pool workouts and is receiving regular treatment, so the center will keep being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Jusuf Nurkic is expected to receive another start at center in Jokic's stead Tuesday, but after receiving only 15 minutes in Saturday's game against the Suns, he's not a lock to dominate the playing time at the position. Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur should also benefit from Jokic's absence.