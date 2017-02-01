Jokic (hip) won't play in Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

Jokic will be missing his third consecutive game due to a strained left hip flexor. He's been taking part in workouts and isn't expected to be kept out for much longer. Jusuf Nurkic will likely start in place of Jokic once again, but Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur will also expect to see added minutes. Looking ahead, Jokic's next chance to play will be against the Bucks on Friday.