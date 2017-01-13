Jokic (illness) compiled a game-high 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to the illness, Jokic didn't look one bit sluggish, as he led the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists to stop his team's five-game losing streak in emphatic fashion. Jokic has recorded at least four assists in eight straight appearances, and in 13 of his last 14 outings. His dominance in that category relative to most other starting centers makes him a top-tier fantasy option at his position.