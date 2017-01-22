Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shakes off ankle injury to post double-double
Jokic (ankle) provided 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 win over the Clippers.
Despite battling an ankle ailment, Jokic provided his sixth straight double-double, The 21-year-old did see his lowest amount of minutes since Dec. 23, but has served as one of the best sources of scoring and rebounding over the last month, while also offering some serviceable returns in the area of three-pointers.
