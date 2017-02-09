Jokic scored 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Hawks.

After back-to-back games of failing to post double-digit rebounds, Jokic got back on track Wednesday night, turning in a double-double status. The hip injury that was setting him back seems to be a thing of the past so look for Jokic to continue posting games similar to Wednesday night's more often, with his first chance to do so coming against the Knicks on Friday.