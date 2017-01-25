Jokic scored 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 103-93 win over the Jazz.

Facing a difficult matchup against the Jazz's large frontcourt, Jokic led his team in every major category except for assists while posting his eighth double-double in 10 games this month. Jokic is averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists during that same sample size as he continues to thrive in his featured role.