Jokic finished with 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes in a 106-102 win over the Clippers on Monday.

After tallying 27 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists a week earlier against the Mavericks, Jokic's production had languished while he succumbed to foul trouble the last two games, but he bounced back in impressive fashion Monday. He provided 10 of his 24 points in the final quarter, with one of his two three-pointers breaking a tie late in the contest and keying the Nuggets' victory. Jokic's playing time and production is more volatile than some of the game's other top centers, but his skills as a passer and scorer often separate him from the rest of the pack. He's come up huge for fantasy owners in December, averaging 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 25.0 minutes per game while shooting 69.4 percent from the floor and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line.