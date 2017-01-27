Jokic suffered a left hip strain late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 127-120 win over the Suns and didn't return, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports. He underwent X-rays after the game, which returned negative.

Jokic was still able to deliver another exceptional outing prior to taking an awkward tumble to the court with less than two minutes remaining, finishing the evening with 29 points (12-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes. While initial scans have cleared him of any structural damage to the hip, Jokic will still head in for an MRI on Friday, which should shed more light on the extent of his injury, along with a projected recovery timeline. Jokic was reportedly jovial with the media after the game, perhaps suggesting that he's not fearful of missing much time, if any. The Nuggets' next game is Saturday against the Suns.