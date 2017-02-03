Jokic (hip) will play Friday against the Bucks on a minute restriction according to head coach Michael Malone, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Jokic will return to the court after missing the last three games due to a left hip flexor strain. The center will be limited in the contest, but Malone noted that he does not have a precise time restriction in place. Jusuf Nurkic will likely head back to the bench as a result while Kenneth Faried (hamstring) and Wilson Chandler may also see a decrease in action.