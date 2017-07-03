Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Agrees to three-year contract with Denver

Millsap and the Nuggets have agreed to terms on a three-year, $90 million contract, ESPN reports.

In what looks like a great deal for the Nuggets, they'll pay Millsap max money for at least two seasons, but the final year of the deal is a team option, which mitigates the risk of handing a three-year contract to a 32-year-old. Millsap's departure leaves the Hawks in an obvious rebuilding situation, as the team has now lost each of the key components of the roster that stormed its way to the No. 1 seed in the East in 2014-15. Expect Millsap to step in as the starting power forward in Denver, joining Nikola Jokic in what should be one of the better frontcourt tandems in a loaded Western Conference. With Millsap in the mix, Kenneth Faried could see a reduced role, while free agent Danilo Gallinari will almost certainly sign elsewhere.

