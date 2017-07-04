Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will join Nuggets via sign-and-trade
Millsap's three-year contract with the Nuggets is expected to come by way of a sign-and-trade with the Hawks, which is part of a larger agreement that includes the sign-and-trade of Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Millsap already agreed on a three-year, $90 million contract with the Nuggets, and the terms of that particular contract won't likely change, even though the Hawks will technically be offering the deal to Millsap before trading him away. The larger agreement also includes Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, and draft picks heading to Atlanta, although the exact terms of the three-team trade are still being finalized.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Agrees to three-year contract with Denver•
-
Hawks' Paul Millsap: Opts out of contract•
-
Hawks' Paul Millsap: Expected to opt out of contract•
-
Hawks' Paul Millsap: Scores team-high 31 in loss Friday•
-
Hawks' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double in Game 5 loss•
-
Hawks' Paul Millsap: Flirts with triple-double in Game 4 win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...