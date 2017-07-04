Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Will join Nuggets via sign-and-trade

Millsap's three-year contract with the Nuggets is expected to come by way of a sign-and-trade with the Hawks, which is part of a larger agreement that includes the sign-and-trade of Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Millsap already agreed on a three-year, $90 million contract with the Nuggets, and the terms of that particular contract won't likely change, even though the Hawks will technically be offering the deal to Millsap before trading him away. The larger agreement also includes Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, and draft picks heading to Atlanta, although the exact terms of the three-team trade are still being finalized.