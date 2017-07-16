Craig signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Sunday, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

After going undrafted out of USC Upstate back in 2014, Craig has spent the last few years overseas. The majority of that time was playing in the National Basketball League in Australia where he picked up MVP honors with the Wellington Saints in 2015 and added All-NBL Second Team and NBL Best Defensive Player honors in 2016 with the Brisbane Bullets. Craig also is coming off a standout performance in the NBA Summer League, which has now earned him a two-way contract. The two-way contract means Craig will be able to spend up to 45 days with the Nuggets during the upcoming campaign, with the rest of his time spent with the team's G-League affiliate. That should leave Craig well off the fantasy radar, but it will be a big opportunity for him to develop in close proximity with the organization.