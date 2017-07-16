Craig signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Sunday, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
After going undrafted out of USC Upstate back in 2014, Craig has spent the last few years overseas. The majority of that time was playing in the National Basketball League in Australia where he picked up MVP honors with the Wellington Saints in 2015 and added All-NBL Second Team and NBL Best Defensive Player honors in 2016 with the Brisbane Bullets. Craig also is coming off a standout performance in the NBA Summer League, which has now earned him a two-way contract. The two-way contract means Craig will be able to spend up to 45 days with the Nuggets during the upcoming campaign, with the rest of his time spent with the team's G-League affiliate. That should leave Craig well off the fantasy radar, but it will be a big opportunity for him to develop in close proximity with the organization.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...