Barton was added to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder after Gary Harris was scratched with a groin injury, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Barton was in line to come off the bench Saturday as he has done regularly of late, but it turns out he will start instead after it was revealed shortly before tip-off that Harris would not be able to go.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola