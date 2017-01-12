Barton will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Barton drew the start on Saturday against the Thunder with Gary Harris (groin) sitting out. However, Harris is back to full strength and in the starting five, pushing Barton back to a bench role. Barton had been restricted to 15 and 16 minutes, respectively, in his two games prior to Saturday, so he could see a significant drop in value by coming off the bench.