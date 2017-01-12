Nuggets' Will Barton: Back to bench role Thursday
Barton will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Barton drew the start on Saturday against the Thunder with Gary Harris (groin) sitting out. However, Harris is back to full strength and in the starting five, pushing Barton back to a bench role. Barton had been restricted to 15 and 16 minutes, respectively, in his two games prior to Saturday, so he could see a significant drop in value by coming off the bench.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Gets start in loss to Thunder•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Added to starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Playing time drops for third game in a row•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Turns in 23-8-6 stat line in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Provides team-high 22 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills the box score in loss•