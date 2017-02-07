Barton finished with 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots over 37 minutes in Monday's 110-87 win against the Mavericks.

The stat line was a huge surprise for fantasy owners, as Barton entered the game with a total of just 43 points over his past six outings (7.2 PPG). Barton has been a streaky shooter all season, and he remains useful only in the deepest of formats at this point. Barton's 37 minutes were his most since the beginning of December, as he saw a larger role with Kenneth Faried (personal) sidelined.