Barton is considered doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies due to back and ankle injuries, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton sat out Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to his back injury but was listed with an ankle injury on Wednesday. It would be a surprise to see him play Wednesday, but he could attempt to see at least limited minutes. Garry Harris and Jamal Murray will figure to see extra minutes once again if Barton is held out.