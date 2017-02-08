Barton is expected to come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone announced that Kenneth Faried (personal) would return from a one-game absence to reclaim his starting role at power forward, so Wilson Chandler will presumably shift over to small forward, dropping Barton back to a sixth-man role. The demotion won't make Barton as appealing of a DFS commodity after he exploded for 31 points, eight boards, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's win over the Mavericks, but the swingman should be in line for a sizable role off the bench with the Nuggets still down two key contributors in Danilo Gallinari (groin) and Emmanuel Mudiay (back).