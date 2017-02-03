Barton (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton missed the past two contests due to a sore left ankle, but after taking part in shootaround without any complications, it looks like he's ready to take back his spot on the second unit. Prior to missing time with the injury, Barton had averaged only 7.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game, so he's probably worth avoiding in DFS contests until his playing time and production trends upward again. Barton's return should translate to fewer minutes for rookie Jamal Murray off the bench.